Situation in Soledar difficult, but Russian forces making progress — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, January 26. /TASS/. The situation in the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is difficult, with Ukrainian troops trying to counterattack, but Russian forces continue to press on, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The situation there (in Soledar - TASS) has been very difficult and it is not easy today either, with the enemy trying to counterattack from all directions. But to no avail. On the contrary, our units are making progress in different directions and are approaching the canal. Anyway, progress in this area is visible <…>, they are, if I am not mistaken, only 800 meters away," he said at a meeting with students who took part in the special military operation.

According to the president, Russian troops are moving steadily. "Progress is seen in the southern and northern fronts, in all areas. All counterattacks were repelled and progress is made every day," he added.