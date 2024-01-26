Russia successfully engages Bastion complex in Ukraine

REUTOV /Moscow region/, January 26. /TASS/. Bastion coastal complexes with Onyx supersonic missiles of NPO Mashinostroyeniya enterprise are successfully engaged in the special military operation in Ukraine against ground targets, CEO and Chief Designer Alexander Leonov said.

"They are engaged. The feedback is positive," he told TASS.

Mobile coastal Bastion complex with a uniform supersonic homing antiship Yakhont (Onyx) cruise missiles is designed to destroy various landing warships, convoys, aircraft-carrying groups, as well as solo warships and ground radiocontrast targets in conditions of intensive electronic warfare. The maximum round of munitions comprises 24 missiles. The launch interval is 2.5 seconds. One complex defends 600 km of coast. The deployment time is less than 5 minutes.