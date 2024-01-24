Russia insists on clearly defined schedule of creating Palestinian state — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, January 24. /TASS/. Russia insists on practical measures and a clearly defined schedule of creating the Palestinian state, because it is interested in reaching a long-term solution to the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference to sum up the results of his participation in UN events.

"It is because of our interest in a long-term solution that we seek not just promises to launch talks on creating the State of Palestine, but insist on making such practical steps and on drafting a clearly defined schedule," he said.