ODIHR says attacks targeting civilians inadmissible in wake of recent Donetsk attack

VIENNA, January 24. /TASS/. The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) put its voice against any indiscriminate or deliberate attacks against civilians in the wake of the recent Ukrainian attack on a market in Donetsk.

"The ODIHR is aware of the attack you mention, which reportedly resulted in significant civilian casualties. Indiscriminate attacks and those deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law," the arm of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) told TASS.

The ODIHR also said it continued "to monitor attacks taking place in the context of the war in Ukraine <…> for their compliance with international humanitarian and human rights law, in line with" its own methodology.

The Ukrainian armed forces carried out an artillery strike on a market in the western part of the city of Donetsk on the morning of January 21. The attack killed 27 people and left another 26 wounded.