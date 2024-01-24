Envoys of five UN Security Council’s permanent members to discuss Yemen on January 24

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Ambassadors of five UN Security Council’s permanent member states (Russia, China, France, the UK, the US) to Yemen will meet on January 24 for discussing the situation in the republic, Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Yemen Yevgeny Kudrov told TASS.

"Despite the complicated situation in the world, we continue sharing views within the framework of regular meetings of five ambassadors to Yemen of the UN Security Council’s permanent member states as well. By the way, the next such meeting will take place as early as on January 24," he said.

Kudrov referred to this format as a good mechanism for supporting the activities of the UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg.