No equivalency between Russian missile strike and Kiev hitting Donetsk civilians — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The missile strikes that the Russian Armed Forces have carried out on Ukrainian military facilities in Kiev and Kharkov should not be viewed as a response to the Ukrainian military’s recent lethal attack on civilians in Donetsk, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked if Russia’s massive missile strike should be viewed as a response to the Ukrainian attack, he answered in the negative.

"We continue our special military operation; unlike the Kiev regime, our forces don’t target social facilities, residential areas and civilians," Peskov said. According to him, this is what clearly distinguishes Russian troops from the Kiev forces.

Earlier, an emergency services official told TASS that Russian strikes on the city of Kharkov had damaged a facility hosting foreign mercenaries on Tuesday morning. Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov said later on Telegram that a series of explosions had rocketed the city. According to the Ukrinform news agency, at least eight blasts occurred in Kharkov.