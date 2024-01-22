No plans for special statement on Ukrainian attack on Donetsk, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received comprehensive reports about Ukraine’s January 21 attack on Donetsk and handed down the necessary instructions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Naturally, the relevant reports were presented and the president handed down the necessary instructions," Peskov said. "The regional authorities are doing everything that needs to be done to provide medical assistance to the wounded," the presidential spokesman noted.

"There are no plans to make any special statements as there is no need for them," he said in response to a question.

Peskov emphasized that, "today, the hearts of people from across the country go out to Donbass residents and those who lost their loved ones in this heinous terrorist attack."

The Ukrainian armed forces carried out an artillery strike on a market in the western part of the city of Donetsk on the morning of January 21. The attack killed 27 people and left another 25 wounded. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) declared January 22 a day of mourning for the victims of the strike.