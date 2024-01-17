Russian forces repel attack in Kupyansk area, Ukraine loses up to 30 troops

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The battlegroup West has repulsed an attack of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area, causing the enemy to lose up to 30 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Kupyansk area

Units of the battlegroup West, in cooperation with artillery, repelled an attack by an assault group from the Ukrainian 95th Airborne Assault Brigade near the settlement of Terny in the Kharkov Region. In addition to about 30 servicemen, the enemy lost two armored personnel carriers and three motor vehicles.

Krasny Liman area

"The battlegroup Center, with artillery fire support, repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian National Guard’s 5th brigade and the Ukrainian army’s 25th airborne brigade and 63rd mechanized brigade near the settlements of Yampolovka in the Dontesk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces also inflicted damage on the enemy’s manpower near the settlement of Grigorovka as well as near the Serebryanskoye Forestry.

The enemy’s losses were up to 210 personnel, a tank, two armored vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer.

Donetsk area

"Russia’s battlegroup South repelled six attacks of the Ukrainian 81st separate airmobile brigade, 22nd and 24th mechanized brigade near Belogorovka, Krasnoye and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, the Ukrainian 22nd, 28th and 42nd mechanized brigades were hit near Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Ukrainian forces lost up to 290 servicemen, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, five armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, two D-30 howitzers and a Pion self-propelled cannon.

South Donetsk area

"Units of the battlegroup East, aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on the Ukrainian 72nd mechanized brigade, 79th airborne brigade as well as the 127th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Novomikhailovka, Paraskoviyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Ukrainian losses in the South Donetsk area amounted to some 75 personnel, two motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system.

Zaporozhye area

"Units of the Russian battlegroup, supported by artillery and aviation, hit manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces’ 65th Mechanized Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade and the 15th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard in the areas of the Verbovoye, Kamenskoye, Rabotino and Mirnoye settlements in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost up to 25 servicemen, three motor vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Kherson area

As a result of fire damage to units of the 35th and 37th marine brigades in the areas of the Tyaginka and Ivanovka settlements in the Kherson Region, Ukrainian losses reached up to 25 servicemen, three motor vehicles, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units.

"Rocket forces and artillery, unmanned combat air vehicles of Russian battlegroups hit the following targets over the past day: a fuel depot for Ukrainian military vehicles, three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian 23rd Mechanized Brigade, air target acquisition and tracking radars P-18 and Nebo-SV, a temporary base of foreign mercenaries, 103 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 119 areas," the ministry said.

Air Force and air defenses

Russian air defense forces shot down 11 projectiles fired from Olkha and Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems.

"In addition, 21 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near Belogorovka and Zolotaryovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as Gorlovka, Novonikolayevka and Peski in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a total of 567 Ukrainian warplanes, 265 helicopters, 10,779 unmanned aerial vehicles, 450 surface-to-air missile systems, 14,658 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,202 multiple launch rocket systems, 7,759 field artillery guns and mortars and 17,560 special military motor vehicles.