{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

South Africa has valid reasons to pursue legal action against Israel — Russian diplomat

Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said it would be incorrect to draw parallels between the events in Gaza and Ukraine

LONDON, January 16. /TASS/. South Africa has legal grounds to take Israel to the International Court of Justice for its actions in the Gaza Strip, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said in an interview with the LBC radio station.

"The goal of Israel [in Gaza] is to remove [the local population]," he said. "I would say there are reasons for South Africa to raise this issue with the International Court of Justice."

"You cannot contain Palestinians like that forever. You need to give them a state, a [two]-state solution, this is what is most important and this is what [neither] Israel [nor] the United States are willing to do," Kelin added.

Commenting on the host’s remarks, the Russian ambassador said it would be incorrect to draw parallels between the events in Gaza and Ukraine.

"We have never <…> tried to expel the population from cities, like it is in Gaza," he said.

Russia "detests any terrorist activity," but, on the other hand, "we do not support at all what is going on in Gaza right now," Kelin continued.

"We do not support it at all, and we appeal that violence should stop in Gaza. Not as a pause, but forever. And negotiations should take place in order to arrange a two-state solution," he said.

South Africa filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice in The Hague claiming that Israel was violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The lawsuit argues that Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip can be described as genocide because they are carried out with the specific intent "to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group." As part of the lawsuit, South African is seeking a court ruling that Israel is in breach of its obligations under the convention and must cease all hostilities in the Gaza Strip as well as pay reparations.

Israel rejected the allegations, accusing South Africa of hypocrisy, and motioned for the court to dismiss the case. Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz asserted that South Africa itself violates the Genocide Convention by supporting Hamas, which Israel had designated as a terrorist organization and is currently targeting in its military operation in Gaza.

Tags
IsraelSouth AfricaIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Russia demands tougher security outside its US embassy during March polls — ambassador
The embassy expects the US government to prohibit rallies in the immediate vicinity of Russian embassies and consulates, Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Another attempted military coup thwarted in Burkina Faso, media outlet reports
According to the report, the plotters planned to stage an explosion inside the presidential residence
Read more
Shoigu says Russian army is most combat capable in world
"Modern Russian hardware was rigidly tested in conditions of the special operation and displayed supremacy over similar weapons of NATO countries," the defense minister stressed
Read more
Rising Russian tennis star Andreeva clears opening round of 2024 Australian Open
The 2024 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park from January 14-28 and has a purse of $57.8 mln in prize money up for grabs
Read more
Russia to achieve all goals of special military operation — senator
Valentina Matviyenko added that Russia's main advantage was that its citizens fully realize the need "to stand up for Russia's sovereign path, colossal support by society and ironclad consolidation"
Read more
China-Taiwan conflict unlikely as long as status quo is maintained — expert
As Muneeb Salman emphasized, the island's administration is unlikely to afford such a "bold step," given the results of the parliamentary elections
Read more
North Korean leader Kim reiterates Pyongyang does not seek war but will not shrink from it
"The war will terribly destroy the entity called the Republic of Korea and put an end to its existence," Kim Jong Un said
Read more
Idea of relocating Russia’s capital city to Irkutsk in Siberia not feasible — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov explained that he had not read the letter outlining the capital relocation proposal itself, but was aware of its contents from the media
Read more
Slovak PM criticizes Western support for Ukraine
According to Robert Fico, the situation is unlikely to change even if military support for Ukraine continues
Read more
EU weakening economically, losing political weight — top Hungarian diplomat
"Brussels is sticking to a centralist approach instead of letting its member states resolve their problems by themselves, which they can do much better," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Russian army repulses attack by Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area — Defense Ministry
The Defense Ministry also reported that Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack near Chervonaya Dibrova in the Krasny Liman area
Read more
Lavrov, Iran’s top diplomat condemn US, British strikes on Yemen in telephone conversation
The Russian and Iranian foreign ministers also discussed progress toward preparing a new interstate agreement as well as a number of practical issues of bilateral cooperation
Read more
Beta testing completed for Russian Wikipedia analog
According to the electronic encyclopedia’s press service, the full version of the platform would go live in 2024
Read more
Russian government puts emphasis on investing in defense sector
"It is important that these investment projects are completed within the scheduled timeframe," Dmitry Medvedev underlined
Read more
Duma protests idea of dismantling monument to Soviet soldier in Bulgaria
It is recalled that the prototype of the monument was Red Army soldier Alexey Skurlatov, a native of Altai, a holder of several frontline excellence awards, who in 1944 participated in the restoration of a telephone link between Sofia and Plovdiv
Read more
Battlegroup west destroys drone command center in Kupyansk area — Defense Ministry
During the counter-battery combat, the battlegroup’s artillery eliminated three enemy mortar crews near Stepovaya Novosyolovka and Novovodyanovo, battlegroup spokesman Sergey Zybinskiy said
Read more
Moscow shooter identified as European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov
This was reported by a representative of law enforcement agencies
Read more
Russian lawmaker calls for strengthening ties with growing number of global allies
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, in today’s environment "it has become obvious to everyone that the era of US hegemony has passed"
Read more
Nearly 1,000 Russians in Latvia receive letters warning of possible deportation — TV
As the TV channel notes, the Russians have been given two weeks to respond to these letters, a decision on their deportation has not yet been made
Read more
Tinder users in Russia to switch to domestic apps within 18 months — experts
According to Mamba CEO Andrey Bronetsky estimates, Tinder’s share in the Russian dating app market is 20-25%
Read more
US researching how to weaponize monkeypox — Russian Defense Ministry
Igor Kirillov recalled that working with this virus is only allowed in two institutions - the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the USA and the Vector state scientific center in Russia
Read more
Hungarian PM highlights need to provide assistance to Ukraine outside of EU budget
Viktor Orban noted that financial assistance to Kiev should be provided outside of the EU budget
Read more
Russian ministry says US researchers looking into creating synthetic smallpox viruses
Igor Kirillov highlighted research on virus enhancement that was conducted at Boston University
Read more
Finland and Sweden's decision to join NATO to worsen security situation — Medvedev
"As for the decision itself, we understand how this decision was made, what hysteria it involved, how the mindset of these two countries was influenced from across the ocean and from Brussels," the politician stressed
Read more
Electronic visor of Ratnik-3 infantry combat system to boast laser targeting function
The new targeting system will guarantee 100-percent accuracy
Read more
Russia proves to be self-sufficient in every way, Putin says
"The problems they are caught up in can’t even be compared with our problems," the head of state emphasized
Read more
South Africa has valid reasons to pursue legal action against Israel — Russian diplomat
Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said it would be incorrect to draw parallels between the events in Gaza and Ukraine
Read more
Central African Republic seeks to host Russian base — official
Fidel Ngouandika said that the existing infrastructure in Berengo permits the deployment of up to 10,000 servicemen
Read more
US’ bioresearch, related risks require international investigation — Russian top brass
Amid the current situation it is crucial to go back to work on the legally binding protocol to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention that would be obligatory to fulfill for all BTWC member states, mainly the US, Igor Kirillov noted
Read more
West increases number of those involved in discrediting Russian election — probe
The senators draw attention to the fact that foreign agents based in Russia are working in conjunction with Western anti-Russian propaganda aimed against the elections
Read more
Winter camouflage all the rage in Ukraine as men seek to dodge draft by fleeing country
That’s the latest addition to Ukraine’s draft-dodging tricks
Read more
Serbian opposition resumes protests in Belgrade
The opposition started a series of rallies near the Republican Election Commission on December 18, the day after Serbia held parliamentary and municipal elections
Read more
Oil prices accelerated their decline
The Brent price reached $77.69, while WTI oil also showed a moderate decline and traded at $71.85
Read more
Russia, Iran set to confirm bilateral respect for state sovereignty — top brass
According to the ministry’s press office, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu discussed bilateral military-technical cooperation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani over the phone
Read more
Euro falls to 96 rubles, first time since November 23, 2023
It is reported that the dollar lost 0.92%, falling to 87.59 rubles
Read more
NATO won’t expand to Asia — Stoltenberg
According to the alliance’s secretary general, while NATO doesn’t see China as an adversary, it has to adapt to the country's "heavy investments in modern military capabilities"
Read more
Russia notes importance of preventing escalation of tensions in Yemen — embassy
"A detailed discussion was given to the latest developments in Yemen, with an emphasis on the need to continue vigorous efforts to find a peaceful political solution to the Yemeni conflict," the statement said
Read more
Russian forces repel six attacks in Kupyansk area, making Ukraine lose two Leopard tanks
Artillery and heavy flamethrower systems also inflicted damage on the enemy’s personnel and military hardware near the settlement of Kurdyumovka in the DPR
Read more
US authorities confirm death of reporter Gonzalo Lira in custody in Ukraine
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the US Department of State said
Read more
Israel to rebuild areas along Gaza border after victory over Hamas, PM pledges
Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel would first need to complete the military operation in the Gaza Strip, the stated objective of which is to destroy the military and political structure of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas
Read more
Russia likely to build new aircraft carrier
According to Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the main brown-water force comprises warships that combine antisubmarine and attack capabilities
Read more
Biden, Soros funds take part in financing US bio-projects — Russian Defense Ministry
According to Igor Kirillov, documents were obtained in the course of the special military operation, whereby it becomes clear from the analysis what the structure of the system created by the US administration for global management of biological risks is
Read more
Israeli army withdraws one of its four divisions from Gaza Strip for rest, training
After its withdrawal, the 162nd Division will remain in northern Gaza "carrying out clean-up operations to locate Hamas’s infrastructure and kill or capture its remaining operatives," the media reported
Read more
Russia urges Gonzalo Lira's colleagues to 'speak up' for those in 'dungeons' of Kiev — MFA
Maria Zakharova believes that the Lira affair once again clearly shows what the collective West really stands for, as it "pays lip service to freedom of speech and journalism, but in practice protects them only when it benefits them"
Read more
Musk forced to hand Starlink network over to military, Russian defense official says
According to advisor to the Russian defense minister Andrey Ilnitsky, the system provides the Ukrainian military with sufficiently high-quality communications
Read more
Russian tennis player Khachanov through to Round 2 of 2024 Australian Open
The 2024 Australian Open tournament is being played on hard courts at Melbourne Park on January 14-28 and has a purse of $57.8 mln in prize money up for grabs
Read more
Novovoronezh NPP continues to operate normally after Ukrainian drone attack thwarted
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses destroyed five Ukrainian drones and intercepted another three over the Voronezh Region in the early hours of Tuesday
Read more
Swiss-based sports court to hold online hearing on Russia’s appeal against IOC
The Lausanne-based CAS registered on November 6, 2023 an appeal from the ROC against the IOC’s decision on the Russian governing Olympic body’s suspension
Read more
Head of Chechnya calls on Israel to think twice before escalating conflict with Palestine
According to Ramzan Kadyrov, Israel has taken too much license and is "threatening to wipe an entire people off the map"
Read more
Iran’s strikes in Erbil indicate that Middle East conflict grows — expert
"Iran's actions can really be seen as a response to the possible involvement of these very intelligence services in the latest terrorist attacks," Boris Dolgov explained
Read more
Russia’s Aerospace Force obtains another A-50U early warning and control aircraft
The plane boasts new electronics with greater performance parameters and speed, which allows to increase the capabilities of functional software
Read more
Guinness Book revokes title of world's oldest dog after doubting its age
The guard dog breed Alentejo Mastiff entered the Guinness Book of World Records in February 2023
Read more
Putin expects grain harvest to reach 143-147 mln tons in 2024
The Russian leader stated that it is impossible to measure harvests in new regions because the statistics are still different
Read more
Kremlin mum on mass media reports about Chinese banks auditing Russians’ transactions
Foreign economic activity "is a rather sensitive sphere and it would be unwise to speculate on it," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Kremlin has no information about Ukrainian forces shooting down Russian aircraft
"Besides, after all, this is an issue that concerns the course of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Pakistan threatens Iran with ‘serious consequences’ of striking its territory — ministry
This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences," the ministry said in a statement
Read more
T-90M tank eliminates 12 Ukrainian troops via direct fire in Artyomovsk area
"After a drone operator provided coordinates of a house where 12 Ukrainian nationalists were hiding, a crew of a T-90M Proryv tank immediately advanced to forward position and carried out a direct fire strike at the provided coordinates," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia’s Bal coastal defense system to strike targets at over 500 km with new missile
According to a source, its new capabilities in terms of its firing range and the capability to strike ground targets make it comparable to the Bastion coastal defense missile system
Read more
Guernica trees to be planted in St. Petersburg to honor Spanish soldiers
The trees, which Peter the Great was also very fond of, can withstand the harshness of the northern climate - they will be grown on their own in a greenhouse for two years
Read more
Putin meets with Russian, North Korean foreign ministers
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui informed the Russian president of the agreements reached
Read more
Kalashnikov triples protection output
The Steel Institute designs armored, reactive, electromagnetic, antiradar protection, as well as signature decreasing means, new armored and composite materials
Read more
Over 100,000 Russians visit Thailand year-to-date
In 2023, Russians were the fifth-largest national group of tourists visiting Thailand
Read more
Russia’s ZALA latest drones already in use over Latin America, says UAV Latam spokesman
UAV Latam currently exploited four sets of Zala Aero complexes using them, in particular, to render services in the fuel and energy sector as well as in the agricultural sphere
Read more
Maduro reaffirms Venezuela’s ownership of border region in territorial dispute with Guyana
According to Nicolas Maduro, the consultative referendum on the territorial dispute with neighboring Guyana consolidated society on the issue of Venezuela’s ownership of the region
Read more
Emergency work at Vorkuta mine halted, one worker dead, two others rescued — coal company
According to the company, an unforeseen rupture of groundwater broke through the shaft walls at the Zapolyarnaya mine at 4:28 a.m. Moscow time (1:28 a.m. GMT)
Read more
Russia's GDP up 3.5% by yearend — Putin
That's the main indicator of the economy’s health, President said
Read more
Sovcomflot doubts possibility of permanent operation in the Red Sea — company
The company’s representative noted that Sovcomflot is closely monitoring the development of the situation in the Red Sea and assessing the risks
Read more
Russia, Niger agree to pool efforts to stabilize situation in region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the sides welcomed the positive trends in the development of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation and outlined promising cooperation areas
Read more
Updated Belarusian Military Doctrine focuses on peace, stresses no nation as enemy
Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin stressed that the essence of the document resonated with the peaceful nature of the Belarusian people
Read more
Russian, North Korean foreign ministers to brief Putin on outcome of their talks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov clarified that the meeting is expected to take place in the evening
Read more
Illicit US-UK attack on Yemen strategic mistake, Iranian foreign minister says
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated "the firm position of the Islamic Republic of Iran to ensure safe navigation in the Red Sea," and added that Yemen's main goal was to end the war in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Money transfers between Russia, Turkey close to standstill since start of year — newspaper
The bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Russia has been growing against the background of the Ukraine conflict and sanctions imposed by the EU and US, the media reports
Read more
'No comment': Peskov on Bild report about Germany’s 'NATO scenario for war with Russia'
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the latest Bild report, dismissed it as "last year's horoscope"
Read more
New BRICS members to cement organization’s advantage over G7 — Lavrov
The August 22-24 BRICS summit invited Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia to join the association starting on January 1, 2024
Read more
Four LNG tankers stranded at sea amid Houthi escalation
The media reported earlier that QatarEnergy had suspended LNG deliveries via the Red Sea
Read more
Messi awarded FIFA best men’s player of 2023
Other contenders included Norway’s Erling Haaland and France’s Kylian Mbappe
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on West to stop supplying arms to Kiev if it wants talks
Russia won’t be lured into the trap of a psychedelic process, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says
Read more
Russia's latest radar aircraft performs debut flight
According to the designer, during the first flight "were tested the aerodynamics characteristics, the aircraft’s avionics and elements of the radio-technical complex"
Read more
Russian air defense shot down plane with Western arms for Ukraine near Odessa - top brass
Оperational and tactical aviation destroyed 67 areas of concentration of Ukrainian military personnel and hardware in the past 24 hours
Read more
US carries out new strike on Yemen to destroy Houthis’ anti-ship missiles
The Pentagon has not confirmed this report so far
Read more
Russia unveils ground-based combat robots fighting in Ukraine operation
According to the tech firm, all the three robotic vehicles are on display for the first time
Read more
European allies uneasy as Trump gains momentum in potential White House comeback — agency
The report said that "many US allies are concerned about Trump’s America First rhetoric and threats to pull out of NATO, not to mention his protectionist trade policies"
Read more
Network of tunnels Hamas built under Gaza could be as long as 720 km
One official told the newspaper it could take years to disable the tunnel system
Read more
NATO chief describes battlefield situation in Ukraine as difficult
"Russia is pushing hard. And this is serious and we should never underestimate Russia," Jens Stoltenberg said
Read more
Latvia assembles coalition of nearly 20 countries to supply drones to Ukraine — top brass
According to the media, plans to create a coalition were revealed last December during a meeting between Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov
Read more
Kremlin condemns deportation of Russian retiree from Latvia
An 82-year-old Russian citizen Boris Katkov was deported from Latvia on January 13 for supposedly being a threat to national security
Read more
Role of Northern Sea Route growing amid tensions in Suez Canal — Sovcomflot
The official also said that in 2023, Sovcomflot transported almost 1.7 million tons of hydrocarbons along the Northern Sea Route to the ports of China and Southeast Asia
Read more
First batch-produced Su-57 delivered to regiment in Southern Military District — source
The source added that another four such jets would be provided for the Aerospace Force in 2021
Read more
Israeli minister calls Erdogan 'Nazi,' urges nationwide boycott of anything Turkish
"I urge Israelis not to travel to Turkey, not to buy any Turkish products and not to financially support them," Ben Gvir stressed
Read more
Coronavirus cases on the rise in Russia, up 12.6% over last week
According to the crisis center, as many as 39,743 COVID-19 patients recovered during the past week
Read more
US hindered probe into COVID origin, Pfizer, Moderna harvested profits — Russian military
According to Igor Kirillov, the list of people involved in COVID-19 relief fraud also includes top managers from a number of US contracting organizations, namely Nita Madhav, who was CEO of Metabiota, and Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry in 2023 identified over 50 participants in US biolabs in Ukraine
In addition, Igor Kirillov revealed that, in August 2023, a training session was held in Lvov with the aim of accusing Russia of using biological weapons
Read more
Senator says Russian-Finnish ‘border of good neighborliness’ now thing of the past
Russia vowed to retaliate should NATO militarize Sweden and Finland
Read more
Artificial disease sites may appear due to US activity — Russian Defense Ministry
"The forecast of situation development anticipates further deterioration of the epidemic situation with possible forming of artificial disease sites and uncontrolled expansion of areas of carriers," Igor Kirillov noted
Read more
Thirty countries, including Russia, come to China to discuss cooperation in the Pacific
According to the report, the attendees are discussing issues related to updating agreements governing cooperation and emergency responses in the Western Pacific Ocean
Read more
As many as 24 ballistic missiles of different types fired at Iraq, Syria, IRGC says
Four missiles were fired from Iran's Khuzestan province at terrorist positions in Syria's Idlib Governorate, while another 11 missiles were fired from Iran's west and northwest at Israeli "spy centers" in the city of Erbil
Read more
New US Treasury rules complicate money transfers between Russia, Turkey — source
Earlier, the media reported that Turkish exporters faced the problem of banks refusing to process money transfers from Russia intended to pay for the supply of goods
Read more
Overnight blasts in Erbil, businessman’s death: What we know about Iranian missile strikes
According to Iran, "spy centers" belonging to Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, as well as the stationing areas of "anti-Iranian terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan," were hit
Read more
Dragging out Middle East conflict could cause sharp rise in oil prices — investor
According to CEO of the Navigator Principal Investors company Kyle Shostak, given the current situation in the region, "this scenario is very relevant"
Read more
Defending red lines: What challenges Russia and Putin faced in 2021
The fight against COVID-19 continues, although the international political landscape has changed significantly
Read more
Estonian parliament rejects bill calling for immediate removal of Soviet monument
The initiative of the opposition Conservative People's Party envisioned that the Riigikogu would address the government with a proposal to demolish Soviet monuments
Read more