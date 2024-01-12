Russia says US and its allies violated UNSC resolution on Red Sea

{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US, UK strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen
Updated at: 

UNITED NATIONS, January 12. /TASS/. The US, UK and their allies have violated a UN Security Council resolution on the Red Sea by delivering the recent strikes on Yemen, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Because [the resolution] was violated immediately," he said, when asked why Russia was convening a meeting dedicated to the strikes on Yemen.

On Wednesday, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on the safety of navigation in the Red Sea, demanding an immediate halt to attacks on ships. The resolution drew support from 11 countries. Russia, Algeria, China and Mozambique abstained from voting. Russia proposed a number of amendments to the US-sponsoed document before the vote, but all of them were rejected. The US and the UK voted against each of the Russian amendments.

Nebenzya said at the time that the authors of the resolution were trying to legitimize the actions of the international coalition in the Red Sea retroactively. He said Russia was concerned that the resolution could serve as a pretext for military operations in the region.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemen-based Houthis said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. Overnight into January 12, US and UK aircraft, naval ships and submarines struck Houthis sites in some Yemeni cities.

Tags
Foreign policyUnited StatesVasily Nebenzya
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
