Russian diplomat, head of migration organization discuss Middle East, Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Amy Pope the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as administrative and budgetary issues related to the activities of the institution, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following their meeting in Geneva.

"They discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation after Russia joins the IOM as a full member, as well as various international migration issues, including the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine, administrative and budgetary aspects of the organization's activities," the ministry said.

"The mutual intention for further development and strengthening of constructive interaction between Russia and the IOM was confirmed," the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.