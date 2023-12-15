Drone shot down over sea in Sevastopol — governor

SEVASTOPOL, December 15. /TASS/. A drone was shot down over the sea in Sevastopol, with no damaged to the infrastructure being reported, Sevastopol’s governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"The air defense system was activated over the sea. According to preliminary information, an unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down. According to Sevastopol’s Rescue Service, no damage to infrastructure was reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Sevastopol, the home base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, periodically come under attacks by Ukrainian troops. The latest such attack was reported on November 17, when air defense systems shot down two aerial targets.