VIENNA, December 15. /TASS/. Western diplomats in the OSCE have not condemned any terror attack organized by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, including the ones that Kiev took responsibility for, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the Organization Alexander Volgarev said during the OSCE Permanent Council meeting.

"With support from the Western puppeteers, the Kiev regime intelligence agencies have not stopped planning and organization of terrorist raids into the Russian Federation. Astonishingly, not a single politically-motivated assassination, carried out by Vladimir Zelensky’s people, including the ones that the Kiev intelligence agencies took responsibility for, have not been condemned in the West. Western diplomats in the OSCE remain disgracefully silent as well," Volgarev underscored.

According to the Russian diplomat, by providing diplomatic assistance to the Kiev regime, its sponsors "de facto encourage terrorist attacks in our country."

"I will not reiterate that Russia is aware of that and will not forgive that," Volgarev concluded.