Putin to hold talks with Iranian leader in Moscow on December 7, Kremlin confirms

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, I can confirm that. Russian-Iranian talks will indeed take place in Moscow on December 7," Peskov said when asked to comment on a report by Iran’s Tasnim news agency saying Raisi would visit Moscow at Putin’s invitation on Thursday.

The Russian presidential spokesman refused to say if the two leaders will discuss oil, as he said that the agenda was currently being finalized.

According to Tasnim, Raisi and Putin plan to talk economic cooperation as well as regional and international issues, in particular, the Palestinian issue and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

The two presidents last met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand in September 2022 when they held bilateral talks. Back then, they noted that the positions of Moscow and Tehran on most international issues were close or coincided and that bilateral cooperation across the board continued to develop.