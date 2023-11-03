Russia Expo forum likely venue of Putin's message to parliament in March 2024

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The international Russia Expo forum, which will open on November 4 at the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy, may become a platform for President Vladimir Putin to deliver his address to the Federal Assembly in March 2024, as follows from a presentation of the exhibition, obtained by TASS.

On the page devoted to the forum’s business program the president's message to the parliament is on the schedule between March 11 and March 17, 2024. No other details are available.

The Kremlin has not yet announced possible dates for the head of state's address to the Federal Assembly in 2024. Previously Putin delivered his address to the Federal Assembly on February 21, 2023.

Russia’s presidential election is due on March 17, 2024.

The Russia Expo forum will be held from November 4, 2023 to April 12, 2024 at the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy in Moscow. Its main task is to demonstrate the most important achievements of the country in different sectors of the economy. All of Russia’s 89 regions will present their expositions. TASS is the forum’s general news agency.