Russian, Iranian defense officials discuss international situation

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Mehdi Rabbani discussed regional security and the overall international situation, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Today, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Mehdi Rabbani held a bilateral meeting. During the meeting, they discussed topical issues of bilateral military cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional security and the international situation," the ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the meeting is the next step in strengthening strategic relations between Russia and Iran. "The parties confirmed the dynamic and positive development of Russian-Iranian relations in the defense sphere, the intention to implement the entire range of planned bilateral activities and get a greater dialogue going," the Defense Ministry added.