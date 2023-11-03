No prospects for grain deal restoration — Russian Foreign Ministry

SAMARKAND, November 3. /TASS/. There are no prospects for the Black Sea Initiative’s restoration against the current position of Western nations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"There are no prospects [for the grain deal restart] with the current position of the West. Nothing is being done at all" the diplomat said.

The West has not made a single step to move closer to the Moscow’s position as regards the Black Sea initiative, Grushko noted. "If the West is seriously interested in global food security, it must cancel all the unlawful measures and restrictions for our entire agricultural sector, including fertilizer producers, certainly, for agricultural producers, open SWIFT for the Russian Agricultural Bank, and so on," he added.