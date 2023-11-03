Ceasefire in Palestinian-Israeli conflict needs to happen as soon as possible — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Moscow sees it as a top priority to get the parties in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone to cease fire, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We consider it necessary to take urgent measures to reach an immediate ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors to avoid new casualties and provide necessary assistance to the affected civilians," he said at a press conference following talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah.

Lavrov pointed out that Russia calls for intensifying efforts to create conditions to immediately resume the negotiation process between Israel and Palestine. "It is clear that it is difficult to do this at the moment, but as soon as we achieve a ceasefire, it is necessary to come back to resuming direct negotiations to establish a Palestinian state, as stipulated by the UN Security Council’s decision, within the 1967 borders, which would coexist in peace and security with Israel," the top diplomat pointed out.