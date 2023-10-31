Embassy ready to help Russian businessman detained in France

PARIS, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Paris is keeping close watch over the situation surrounding Alfa Group co-owner Alexey Kuzmichev, who has been detained in France, the diplomatic mission said in a statement.

"The Consular Department of the Russian Embassy in Paris has informed Kuzmichev’s representatives of its readiness to provide him with any necessary assistance," the statement reads. "We haven’t received any requests from either Kuzmichev or his lawyers," the embassy added.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the French financial prosecutor's office told TASS that the country’s Central Bureau for Combating Corruption, Financial and Tax Violations had been ordered to carry out an investigation into Kuzmichev. He confirmed that searches had been conducted at the businessman’s apartments in Paris and the Var Department in southern France. The agency explained that he will be held in custody for no more than 48 hours. The investigation concerns charges of money laundering, tax evasion and sanctions violations.

The European Union imposed sanctions on Kuzmichev due to the conflict in Ukraine in March 2022.