Man injured by falling debris from air target in Sevastopol — governor

SEVASTOPOL, October 30. /TASS/. A man sustained moderate injuries after debris from an air target destroyed by Russian air defense systems over Sevastopol fell on him, the city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

The debris fell in a residential area, "injuring a 57-year-old man," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. "He has a wound to the lower part of his leg of medium severity; his life is not in danger," he blogged.

He specified that fragments also landed on a school. The children, who were at the school taking extra classes during holiday vacation, were taken to an underground shelter after the air raid alert went off. Nobody was injured.

In addition, debris fell on a homestead on Pasechnaya Street, causing a small grass fire which was promptly put out. Debris was also found in a yard on Mishchenko Street. Moreover, falling fragments damaged the roof of a house on the Khutorskoy Thoroughfare, as well as landed on a residential building on Kachinskoye Highway, causing no fire. Fragments of the hit air targets also fell on the beach, according to preliminary reports.

"No serious damage to buildings or utility lines was recorded," the governor added.

He asked the local residents to trust only official information and not to neglect safety measures when the air raid alert goes off.

Earlier, Razvozhayev said that air defenses had shot down two air targets over Sevastopol. The fragments landed in several areas, including at a school.