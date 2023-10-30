West still has no security proposals for Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia receives no proposals from the West regarding security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Thus, the spokesman commented on the opinion of American economist Jeffrey Sachs, who told journalists about the need to revisit Russian President Vladimir Putin's earlier security proposals. The discussion about this is breaking through into the mainstream in the West, Peskov noted.

"There is no other option now, no other proposals exist at this point; this is just the point of view of one economist, nothing more. A rather rare opinion nowadays, especially in the Western mainstream," the Russian president’s spokesman said. "Such musings are very rare nowadays. Nevertheless, this discourse is gradually gaining steam," he noted.

In December 2021, Russia sent the United States and NATO proposals on security guarantees, which included demands to legally enshrine the alliance's refusal to further expand eastward, as well as to return its military infrastructure to 1997 borders. As Russian President Vladimir Putin later noted, Moscow heard only generalities in response, with real discussion occurring only on back burner issues.