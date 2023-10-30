Kremlin shares Shoigu’s view that West’s policy is fraught with armed standoff with Russia

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin shares Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu’s views that the West’s policy toward escalating the conflict with Russia is fraught with a threat of a confrontation between nuclear powers, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"We are in full solidarity with the defense minister," he said.

Addressing the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum in China earlier on Monday, Shoigu said that Western countries’ policy toward escalating the conflict with Russia carries a threat of a direct military confrontation between nuclear powers, which is "fraught with catastrophic consequences."