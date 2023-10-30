Investigators searching places of residence of those involved in riots in Dagestan

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Searches are being conducted at places of residence of those involved in mass disorders in Dagestan, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS on Monday.

"Participants in the mass unrest are being interrogated under the relevant criminal case. Searches are being conducted at places of residence of those involved in the organization and execution of the crime. The crime scene has been examined by investigators and crime scene specialists. Damage to property has been fixed, records from video surveillance cameras have been retrieved," it said, adding that the investigation has been referred to the Committee’s Main Investigation Directorate.

Several hundred people gathered at the Makhachkala airport on the evening of October 29 to protest against the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. They broke into the airport’s building and landing area. A crisis management center, led by the republic’s head Sergey Melikov, was set up. Melikov slammed the actions by the protesters as a gross violation of law and warned about due consequences.