Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Bogdanov to represent Russia at Middle East summit

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov will represent Russia at the summit on the Middle East crisis in Cairo, scheduled for October 21, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Russia will be represented at the Cairo summit on the Middle East settlement by Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister," the spokesperson said.

The summit has been called by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The Al-Qahera al-Ihbariya television channel reported that Greece, Italy, Cyprus, Turkey and most Arab states, including Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Palestine and Saudi Arabia will take part in it. The UN will be represented by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The summit is expected to search for ways to achieve peace in the Middle East.