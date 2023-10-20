MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia will engage all available political and diplomatic channels to make sure that former member of the SS Division Galicia Yaroslav Hunka receives fair punishment, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Zaytsev said.

"The fact that Yaroslav Hunka and, probably, other formed SS members were able to avoid the deserved punishment is a blatant mockery of justice," Zaytsev noted. "We will fight to bring the elderly punisher to responsibility; we will not let him live quietly even in such ccomfortable country as Canada, who harbored thousands of war criminals after World War II."

According to the official, Moscow has no illusions that Ottawa will extradite Hunka. He pointed out that Canada did not extradite Hitler’s followers.

"Right now, when the ruling regime of [Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau unconditionally supports and nurtures the neo-Nazi authorities in Kiev, chances that Ottawa gets a guilty conscience are next to zero. Russophobes will cover Ukrainian Nazis, who are ideologically close to them, under various pretexts," the diplomat said. "Nevertheless, we will still engage all available political and diplomatic, public channels to make sure the banderite receives a fair punishment.".