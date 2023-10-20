Russia takes note of discussions on preparations of US nuclear forces in Europe — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia is fully taking into account in its military planning the United States' discussion on the preparation of nuclear forces in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Lavrov noted that Washington's discussion of the transfer of nuclear forces to Europe was a long-known fact.

"We take this fully into account in our military planning and in our practical actions, including the creation of military units," he said.

Lavrov also drew attention to the fact that the US leadership and military had repeatedly commented on this topic.