MFA sees consequences from US veto on UNSC resolution on Mideast conflict as ‘disastrous’

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The ripple effect from the US’ decision to veto the Brazilian draft resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will be devastating, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned in a statement.

"The UN Security Council, the main international agency for maintaining global peace and security, has failed to send a much-needed and urgent signal to end the bloodshed and take urgent humanitarian measures - once again because of the position of one country, the United States. With the confrontation gaining momentum and potentially spilling beyond the Middle East region and taking on a confessional dimension, the consequences of this move are disastrous," the report said.