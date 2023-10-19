Russia to cooperate with everyone who cherishes values of sport — Putin

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready and will develop cooperation with everyone in the world who cherishes the values of sport, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia is ready and will cooperate with everyone who shares traditional values and principles of sport, who cherishes these values," Putin pointed out while speaking at the 11th International Sports Forum "Russia - Country of Sports."

In addition, he thanked Chinese partners and personally Chinese President Xi Jinping for supporting bilateral sports cooperation for many years. "I was just in China, we discussed this issue and we will certainly develop this direction," the Russian president added.

According to him, great potential is also seen in the development of sports cooperation in the CIS, SCO and BRICS. "The BRICS Games are already on our sports calendar, they will be held in Kazan in June 2024. And in September, Moscow and Yekaterinburg will host the World Friendship Games. Their program will include both well-known sports and sports that are gaining popularity, such as breaking, skateboarding and sports programming," Putin said.