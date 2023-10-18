Moscow appreciates DPRK's position on accession of new regions to Russia — Lavrov

PYONGYANG, October 18. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates the DPRK's position on the conflict in Ukraine and the accession of new regions to Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the DPRK government’s official reception.

"We appreciate your high-principled, unambiguous support for Russia's actions in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine and your recognition of the entry of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to Russia," Lavrov said.

Last year, the DPRK authorities supported the results of referendums in the DPR, LPR and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions on joining Russia.

Lavrov is on a visit to the DPRK on October 18-19.