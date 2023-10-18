Putin shares Vucic’s concerns over situation around Serbia

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that he had a conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the sidelines of the Belt an Road forum in Beijing and he shares Vucic’s concerns over the situation in the Balkans.

"Yes, we had a brief conversation with Vucic. He is also concerned over the situation that gains shape in his region, around Serbia. And we share these concerns," the Russian leader told reporters, answering a question from TASS.

Previously, Vucic mentioned that he met with Putin at the forum in Beijing and the two leaders had a "very brief" talk.