Head of Chechnya calls on Israel to think twice before escalating conflict with Palestine

GROZNY, October 17. /TASS/. Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov has called on Israel to stop escalating the conflict with Palestine and think twice before provoking Muslims around the world to retaliate.

"If the Israeli regime thinks that Palestine is alone and they can do whatever they want with it, they are gravely mistaken. Don't provoke people. Don't taunt and incite Muslims around the world to retaliate. It will cost you a thousand times more than you could hope to gain. Think before you make one of the biggest and most fatal mistakes in your history," the Chechen leader wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, Israel has taken too much license and is "threatening to wipe an entire people off the map."

Earlier, the Chechen leader reproached the West for its double standards with regard to the Arab-Israeli conflict. In his opinion, the situation in the Middle East would have turned out differently if other heads of state, like Russian President Vladimir Putin, had respected religion and protected it from being attacked. Then the conflict would have been avoided.