Hanoi sees Moscow as its priority partner, Vietnamese president says

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Vietnam places great emphasis on the development of its relations with Russia and views Moscow as its priority partner, Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing during the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

"Vietnam considers Russia as the top priority in its foreign policy and we therefore desire to efficiently develop relations with your country," Thuong said. "We consistently attribute high importance to relations of the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and to close and strong ties existing between our countries for many years so far," the head of state said.

Vietnam and Russia have achieved a certain degree of success in trade and economic cooperation, despite objective difficulties and challenges driven by the international situation, the Vietnamese president said. "The state and the government of Vietnam endeavor to efficiently and definitely overcome these difficulties," he noted.

"Certainly, the figures are not as high as in prior years and do not correspond to the potential of our countries, but I believe this already has been a good result of our efforts," the Vietnamese leader stressed.