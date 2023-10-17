Russian MFA says Ukraine has Western support in making ‘reckless’ steps about ZNPP

UNITED NATIONS, October 17. /TASS/. Western support for Ukraine has emboldened it to make regular attempts to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, said Konstantin Vorontsov, a deputy director at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for nonproliferation and arms control.

"Ukraine's reckless actions at the ZNPP would not have been possible without the sustained political support that it gets from Western countries. It gives Kiev false hope for impunity, provoking it to make reckless moves again and again," he said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security matters.

"In these circumstances, Russia continues to take all possible measures to strengthen the nuclear and physical safety of the Zaporozhye NPP in accordance with the national legislation and the commitments arising from its membership in the international institutions that set international rules in the industry," the diplomat went on to say. "Despite the obstacles imposed by Ukraine, Russia has done everything in its power to ensure effective and safe presence of IAEA experts at ZNPP starting from September 1, 2022. It is thanks to our efforts that made sure they can have permanent presence at the plant."

Vorontsov said Russia is ready to "continue to provide the necessary assistance to the IAEA Secretariat in this matter.".