Russian forces continuing to implement master plan during special op — Shoigu

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 16. /TASS/. Russian forces are retaining their positions in the zone of the special military operation and are steadily continuing to implement the master plan, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday.

"Naturally, we continue active actions in the areas where we think we need to reinforce our positions. In general, the situation looks stable. Troops are doing their duty, showing heroism and the conviction that they will be able not only to retain their positions but also continue the implementation of our plans," he said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

According to Shoigu, Ukrainian troops have failed to achieve any success during their counteroffensive while Russian forces have improved their tactical positions. "The enemy’s attempted offensives in practically all areas are rebuffed by our active defense. In many areas, we are improving our tactical positions, preventing the advance of the enemy in any area. We are through with the spring, summer and fall offensive campaigns that were planned by the Ukrainian authorities. None of them were successful," he said, adding that Ukrainian troops have lost 1,500 armored vehicles during their so-called summer counteroffensive.

"Deep defenses have been built in certain areas along the entire line [of combat operations], where today we see special activity. Or it can now already be called active defense because after the start of the summer campaign on June 4, the enemy has suffered significant, serious losses there in manpower and military hardware - hundreds of tanks, more than a thousand, 1,500 armored vehicles," Shoigu stressed.