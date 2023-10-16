Situation in Middle East tends to deteriorate, senior Russian diplomat warns

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 16. /TASS/. The situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone tends to deteriorate, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We believe that the situation in the Middle East conflict zone tends to deteriorate. The Israeli army’s operations are indiscriminate. The risk remains that a ground operation will be launched, with the army entering Gaza," he said at a meeting chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ryabkov noted that the enclave’s residents had in fact found themselves in a humanitarian disaster situation. He added that people were unable to get "medical treatment and meet their other needs." "All this causes great concern across the world," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.