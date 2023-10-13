Putin sees no obstacles to Baku-Yerevan peace treaty post-Karabakh

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sees nothing standing in the way of a peace treaty being signed between Baku and Yerevan following the developments in Karabakh, he said during a press conference, wrapping up his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

"I have said that we are willing to facilitate the resumption of peace talks in the hope of a peace agreement. We suggested that all our counterparts get together in Moscow," Putin said.

He emphasized that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev had been informed about this proposal.

"I believe that it is quite possible. I simply cannot see any problems that would hamper the signing of a peace treaty now after the Karabakh developments. I just do not see any such problems," the Russian president said.

Putin said only technical issues remain to be worked out concerning the border, its demarcation and delimitation.

"I believe they are technical issues. There are a hundred meters to one side or a kilometer to the other; it does not matter anymore. As long as both sides show goodwill, everything can be done and the next steps can be taken, as we once agreed, to forge trade and economic ties and sort out infrastructure projects," Putin said.