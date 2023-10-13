Investigations into sabotage at energy facilities not transparent — Russian lawmaker

NEW DELHI, October 13. /TASS/. Energy should not be used as a geopolitical weapon as this approach is making sabotage at energy facilities commonplace, Speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matviyenko said at a summit of heads of parliaments of the Group of Twenty.

"Attempts to reshape the global energy market led to a dramatic rise in the price of resources and a sharp drop in supply. It has come to direct sabotage at energy infrastructure facilities," Matviyenko said, citing the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines and others as an example. "Their investigation is carried out without transparency and is simply shut off to everyone due to political reasons," she noted.

Energy should not be used "as a geopolitical weapon, a means of blackmail or deterrent to progress," Matviyenko stressed. "The transition to green energy is largely impeded because of the attempts of individual countries to monopolize and politicize this topic," she stated.