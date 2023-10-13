Putin underscores attempts to deflect attention from Nord Stream terrorist act

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Statements of the alleged involvement of Russia in emergency at the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia are only called to distract attention from the terrorist act at Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"President [of Finland Sauli] Niinisto is a competent and clever person. He cannot but understand that such statements are aimed at only one thing: to cover the terrorist act committed by the West in respect of Nord Streams, to divert attention to it, and that is all," the Russian leader said.

The operation of the subsea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia was suspended in view of the suspicion of leakage. Finland’s authorities said at the press conference on October 10 that the gas pipeline damage discovered early in the morning on October 9 could probably be a result of external effect.