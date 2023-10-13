Russia likely to retain first place in wheat exports globally — Putin

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Russia will most likely retain first place in the world in terms of wheat exports, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Council of CIS Leaders.

"Last year, as you know, there was a historically record harvest - 158 mln tons, this year it will also be very large - over 130 mln [tons]," said, adding, "This means that our export potential remains very large. Russia will most likely retain first place in the world in terms of wheat exports."

According to Putin, grain exports from Russia in 2023 are expected to be at least 50-60 mln tons and the country will be able to satisfy all the food needs of its CIS partners. "Our grain exports, like last year, will reach at least 50-60 mln tons," he said.

He noted that last year the trade turnover between Russia and the CIS countries increased by 6% and reached $102 bln.