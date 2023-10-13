Putin, his Tajik counterpart begin talks in Bishkek

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon are holding talks in Bishkek. Later, a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State is scheduled to take place.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that there are many issues on the agenda: further development of bilateral relations in various directions, regional security issues, first of all, the situation on Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan, and issues of functioning of the 201st military base in the country.

Putin flew to Bishkek the day before. He has already held talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.