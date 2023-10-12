MFA reports deaths of four Russians in escalation in southern Israel

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Four Russian citizens have been killed amid fighting in southern Israel, and six more remain unaccounted for, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We regret to inform that, according to data from the Israeli side, as of October 12, four Russian citizens permanently residing in this Middle Eastern country and also having Israeli citizenship, were killed in the fighting in southern Israel. The Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Russian representative office to the Palestinian National Authority in Ramallah are taking all necessary measures to clarify the fate of six more Russians who are currently missing," the ministry said.

The ministry called on the parties to the conflict to de-escalate violence and respect international humanitarian law. "We strongly condemn any manifestations of extremism, terrorism, hostage-taking, blockade of people, deliberately creating unbearable conditions for life and other violent actions against civilians, along with the indiscriminate use of force in military operations," the Foreign Ministry stressed.