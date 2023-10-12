Putin, Japarov begin talks in Kyrgyz capital

BISHKEK, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov are holding talks in the Ala Archa State Residence in Bishkek.

Delegations from both countries are attending the talks. As reported earlier, among the issues to be discussed are the key issues of the further development of bilateral ties in the political, trade and economic, military and technical, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres. It is also planned to exchange opinions on pertinent international issues.

Following the talks, joint documents will be signed and the two leaders will make statements for the media.