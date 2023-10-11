Putin says Russia will continue to contribute to balancing global energy market

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia will keep playing a big role in keeping the world energy market balanced and will work with other nations that share this goal. Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"Russia will undoubtedly continue to play a major role in maintaining the balance of the world energy market by forming alliances and cooperative relationships with nations that share this goal," he said.

The President emphasized that the Russian fuel and energy complex, along with its companies, are successfully developing despite of any obstacles and difficulties. "We firmly guarantee the security of our country's energy supply, establish the foundation for our ambitious plans concerning the economy, industry, and agriculture, as well as the advancement of the nation's transportation, infrastructure, and territory, and enhance the standard of living for the Russian people," he said.

"I have no doubt that this kind of work will benefit everyone involved and ensure our peoples' well-being for a very long time to come," Putin added.