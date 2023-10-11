Putin expects record energy consumption in Russia in 2023

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Due to the country's expanding economy, Russia may experience record-high levels of energy consumption in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

He recalled that last year a record energy consumption was recorded in Russia. "There is reason to think that it will be updated this year. The economy is growing if energy consumption increases. All other evidence supports this," Putin said.

According to Putin, the energy consumption indicator shows Russia’s thriving social and economic dynamics. "The number of consumers, new industries, infrastructure projects, and jobs is growing, which means the demand for electricity is also increasing," he said.