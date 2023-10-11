Russian forces improve forward edge positions near Avdeyevka in DPR

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian forces improved forward edge positions near the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup supported by aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems improved their forward edge positions in their active operations near the settlement of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces repulse ten Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces supported by aircraft and artillery repulsed ten Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup supported by aircraft and artillery repulsed ten counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd and 115th mechanized and 10th mountain assault brigades near the settlements of Ivanovka and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces also improved their forward edge positions in their active operations in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Kiev loses 280 troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Kupyansk area, killing and wounding roughly 280 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 280 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, a tank and two motor vehicles. In counter-battery fire, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery gun and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian army attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the enemy’s Azov special operations brigade (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group) in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized brigade were repelled by well-coordinated operations of units from the battlegroup Center, army aircraft strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires in the area of the Serebryansky forestry. They also inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the 12th Azov special operations brigade and the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and the National Guard’s 5th brigade in areas south of Kuzmino and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses in the Krasny Liman direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 65 Ukrainian personnel and two pickup trucks, the ministry specified.

"In counter-battery fire, a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer, three Msta-S motorized artillery systems, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns, a D-30 howitzer and a Czech-made RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system were destroyed," the ministry added.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army reserves in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army, including its reserves in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 330 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, the enemy’s losses amounted to 90 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded and 10 US-made MaxxPro armored vehicles as a result of damage inflicted by firepower on the reserves of the Ukrainian army’s 31st mechanized brigade near the settlement of Ocheretino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the enemy lost as many as 330 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, a tank, 11 armored personnel carriers, four armored vehicles and three motor vehicles, two Krab self-propelled artillery guns and a D-20 howitzer in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the ministry specified.

Russian forces also eliminated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Orlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it said.

Russian forces eliminate 155 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the south Donetsk area, eliminating roughly 155 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East in interaction with army aircraft and artillery inflicted damage by firepower on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 128th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Ugledar and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses in that direction amounted to 155 troops and four motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed a US-made M777 artillery system, a US-manufactured M109 Paladin howitzer, a UK-made FH70 field gun, two Msta-S self-propelled artillery systems and a Gvozdika motorized artillery gun, it said.

Russian forces destroy 20 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and an enemy tank in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup, aircraft and artillery repelled two Ukrainian army attacks northwest of the settlement of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region. They destroyed as many as 20 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, two motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery gun and a D-20 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian forces wipe out US-made counter-battery radar in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed a US-made counter-battery radar station and roughly 45 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"A US-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station was destroyed near the settlement of Pridneprovskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The enemy lost as many as 45 Ukrainian personnel, 11 motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and a D-20 howitzer in the Kherson area over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Russia’s strike destroys Ukrainian Su-25 warplane in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft at an airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"A Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed at the Dolgintsevo airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

Russian forces also eliminated an ST-68U low-altitude target detection and tracking radar of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Malovarvarovka in the Nikolayev Region, the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy foreign mercenaries’ ammo depot

Russian forces destroyed a foreign mercenaries’ ammunition depot in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"An ammunition depot of a foreign mercenaries’ formation was obliterated near the town of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 41 Ukrainian UAVs, three JDAM smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted three JDAM smart air bombs and seven HARM missiles and destroyed 41 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted three JDAM guided air bombs, seven HARM anti-radiation missiles and four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 41 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Romanovskoye, Ocheretovatoye and Ilchenkovo in the Zaporozhye Region, Vasilevka and Peschanovka in the Kherson Region, Paraskoviyevka, Kirillovka, Artyomovsk, Nikolayevka and Peski in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ploshchanka and Novodruzhesk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery inflicted damage on enemy manpower and military hardware in 127 areas, it said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 488 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 250 helicopters, 7,709 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 12,496 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,162 multiple rocket launchers, 6,723 field artillery guns and mortars and 14,064 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.