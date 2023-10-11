Russia to play a role in resolving conflict between Israel, Palestine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia takes a balanced position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and stays impartial in its dialogue with both sides, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We maintain dialogue with the two sides," Peskov said in an excerpt from an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin, Putin TV show that was posted by reporter Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel. According to the Russian presidential spokesman, it is important for Moscow "to stick to a balanced position and keep in touch with both sides in the conflict."

"We have long, historical ties with the Palestinians, and we have a long-standing relationship with the Israelis; mutual concern for safety of the millions of our nationals who have relocated to Israel unite us," Peskov maintained. He insisted that Moscow should not show favoritism to either side. "Only then will we be entitled the right to play a role in settling the conflict, and Russia can and will play a role in resolving it," he surmised.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East as Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.

According to the latest official data, 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 5,000 others have suffered wounds. In Israel, at least 1,200 people have lost their lives and roughly 3,000 have been wounded.