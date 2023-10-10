Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran advocate ceasefire between Palestine, Israel

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called for a prompt achievement of ceasefire between Palestine and Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a phone call between the two ministers.

"The heads of the Foreign Ministries exchanged their opinions on the ongoing Middle East agenda with an emphasis on the yet another escalation of the Palestine-Israeli conflict. The sides underscored the importance of prompt cessation of the armed standoff and settlement of the situation upon the known international legal basis," the Ministry said.

The sides also discussed the current situation in Transcaucasia, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

"The ministers advocated a prompt restoration of the joint work within the ‘3+3’ regional consultative platform for Southern Caucasus," the Ministry noted.

The ministers also discussed a number of bilateral cooperation issues that pose mutual interest.

A new escalation in the Middle East started on October 7 with a HAMAS attack from the Gaza Strip to Israeli territory. According to the latest official data, almost 850 Palestinians were killed and over 4,200 were injured, with over 1,000 Israelis killed and over 2,900 injured.

The HAMAS movement claims that this attack is a reaction to Israel’s actions regarding the Al Aqsa Mosque, located on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a "state of readiness for war" and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.