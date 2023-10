MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Both parties of the Arab-Israeli conflict - Israel and Palestine - need to show restraint, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on the situation in the Middle East.

"It is very important now that both sides show restraint," he said in a comment for the ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ TV show on Russia’s Channel One, published by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.