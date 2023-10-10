Medvedev congratulates Kim Jong Un on anniversary of Korean Workers' Party

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council and Chairman of the United Russia party, has congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the 78th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the United Russia press service reported.

"I am happy to note that interstate relations between Russia and the DPRK have now reached a new political level. I am looking forward to building up inter-party dialogue between United Russia and the WPK, which fully meets the interests of the friendly peoples of our countries," Medvedev said.

He emphasized that despite the difficulties caused by the neo-colonial practices of Western countries, the WPK leadership had an independent and principled stance in international affairs.