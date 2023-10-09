Four Russians missing in Israel, no data on dead — embassy

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. At least four Russian citizens are officially missing in Israel after the country was attacked by Palestinian radicals from Hamas, but there is no confirmed data that any Russians have died as of 4:00 p.m. Moscow time, the Russian Embassy in Israel reported.

"As of 4:00 p.m. (time coincides with Moscow time - TASS) on October 9, there is no confirmation about Russian citizens who may have died," embassy spokeswoman Marina Ryazanova said.

"Meanwhile, appeals have been received from relatives of the Russian citizens with whom we have been unable to establish contact. We are talking about nine people, both those permanently residing in Israel and those temporarily staying in the country. Four of them are on the list of missing persons provided by the Israeli side," she added.

The Russian embassy is closely following the developments and is providing assistance to the Russians in Israel, the embassy spokeswoman pointed out. "The consular department of the Russian Embassy is in contact with the relatives of these people and provides them with the necessary assistance. We are making every effort to establish the location of the missing citizens. We continue to work around the clock with incoming appeals and calls, providing help and assistance to tourists in Israel," Ryazanova concluded.